Santa Barbara Royals Watch Title Banner Unveiled Before Winning Season Opener

The championship banner for winning the L.A. Kings High School Hockey League was unveiled at Saturday's season opener for the Santa Barbara Royals at Ice in Paradise
The championship banner for winning the L.A. Kings High School Hockey League was unveiled at Saturday’s season opener for the Santa Barbara Royals at Ice in Paradise (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 24, 2016 | 7:32 p.m.

The championship banner was unveiled as the Santa Barbara Royals kicked off their second season in the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League on Saturday with a 5-0 win over the Kern County Knights at Ice in Paradise in Goleta.

The Royals won the title in the league's inaugural season. They defeated Kern County in the championship game at Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings.

On Saturday, they picked up where they left off. Team captain Chris Ewasiuk scored the first goal of the season with 3:10 left in the first period. He scored again during a three-goal second period.

Jack Johnson, last year's league MVP, knocked in the second goal at 10:53 of the second period before Ewasiuk tallied his second of the game. Nicholas Poire scored with 17 seconds left for a 4-0 lead.

Jared McMullen completed the scoring at 3:20 of the third period.

Royals bring the puck up ice during season opener against the Kern County Knights.
Royals bring the puck up ice during season opener against the Kern County Knights. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

All the players who scored were members of the championship team.

"For the most part, we played well," said Royals coach Steve Heinze, a former NHL player with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings. "You can never be unhappy with a 5-0 win. I'm most proud of the zero. Shutting a team out, that tells me you're playing good defense and the goaltenders are playing well."

The Royals are made up of players from San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos High Schools.
 

