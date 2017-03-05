Santa Barbara Royals Win L.A. Kings High School Championship for Second Straight Year

Hockey

For an ice hockey player, it's the greatest feeling in the world—skating around the rink while holding the championship trophy over your head.

Chris Ewasiuk got to do it for a second time at Staples Center as captain of the Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey team.

Ewasiuk and the Royals won the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League championship for the second straight year last Saturday, beating the Kern County Knights in the title game, 6-2.

The same two teams played for the title in last year's inaugural season of the 10-team high school league.

Ewasiuk had a goal and two assists, Jared McMullen scored a pair of goals and two assists, Jack Johnson also had two goals and two assists and Nick Poire scored a goal in Saturday's win over the team that handed the Royals their only loss during the 18-game regular season.

"I was extremely proud of my team," Ewasiuk, a senior at San Marcos High, said on Sunday. "For most of our team, this was the pinnacle of our hockey career, as most of are seniors and are going to college. The majority of us won't be able to play any more, so for us to end the season with yet another championship win was amazing."

Ewasiuk is one of eight seniors on the squad. The others are captain Colin Del Bonis, Ben Essig, Will Hahn, Jared McMullen, Ryan McMullen, Emmett Rupert and Daniel Solomon.

In postseason honors, Hahn was named the league's Best Goalie and Jack Johnson was awarded Best Defenseman.

Steve Heinze was honored as the Coach of the Year.

"It was very rewarding coaching this group of young men," said Heinze, a former NHL player with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings. "They are a team with character and work ethic and are a pleasure to be around."

The Royals are comprised of players from San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos high schools. They practice and play their home games at Ice in Paradise in Goleta. They went 17-1-0 in league play. The league consists of the West Ranch Wildcats, Kern County Knights, East County Outlaws, South County Aviators, Torrance Destroyers, Burbank Cougars, El Segundo Strikers, Santa Clarita Cobras and Valencia Vikings. The Royals beat the Outlaws in the playoff semifinals.

In the final, Jared McMullen gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the first period off assists from Ewasiuk and Johnson. The scored stayed at 1-0 until the final 1:22 in the period when Johnson scored from Ryan McMullen.

Poire (assisted by Jared McMullen and Johnson) made it 3-0 in the second, and it looked like the Royals were going to run away with the game. But Kern County's Houston Reichel converted on a power play to get the Knights back into the game.

The Royals, however, kept the pressure on and went up 4-1 at 12:09 of the third period on a Jared McMullen's second goal. Johnson and Ryan McMullen earned the assists.

Ewasiuk scored shorthanded off a Johnson assist before Kern County got its second goal, tallied by Jayce Scott.

Johnson completed the scoring, assisted by Ewasiuk and Jared McMullen.

Hahn and Matthew Park shared time as goaltenders.

"Kern County Knights were the only team to beat us this year and we were 1 and 1 against them going into this game. Our players could not have worked harder to come out on top in this rubber match," said Heinze.

Ewasiuk was presented the championship trophy and skated with it before handing it to his teammates.

"Holding up the trophy was simply a glimpse into what it felt like to be in the NHL after winning the Stanley Cup," he said of the experience. "It's an indescribable feeling, really. It's just a summation of all the sweat and blood that all of our players put into this season."

