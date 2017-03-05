Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Hockey

Santa Barbara Royals Win L.A. Kings High School Championship for Second Straight Year

The Santa Barbara Royals celebrate winning their second straight L.A. Kings High School League title. The Royals defeated Kern County at Staples Center. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Royals celebrate winning their second straight L.A. Kings High School League title. The Royals defeated Kern County at Staples Center. (L.A. Kings High School Hockey League photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 5, 2017 | 8:20 a.m.

For an ice hockey player, it's the greatest feeling in the world—skating around the rink while holding the championship trophy over your head.

Chris Ewasiuk got to do it for a second time at Staples Center as captain of the Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey team.

Members of the Royals hoist the championship trophy after defeating Kern County at Staples Center in L.A. Click to view larger
Members of the Royals hoist the championship trophy after defeating Kern County at Staples Center in L.A. (Aaron Solis photo)

Ewasiuk and the Royals won the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League championship for the second straight year  last Saturday, beating the Kern County Knights in the title game, 6-2.

The same two teams played for the title in last year's inaugural season of the 10-team high school league.

Ewasiuk had a goal and two assists, Jared McMullen scored a pair of goals and two assists, Jack Johnson also had two goals and two assists and Nick Poire scored a goal in Saturday's win over the team that handed the Royals their only loss during the 18-game regular season.

"I was extremely proud of my team," Ewasiuk, a senior at San Marcos High, said on Sunday. "For most of our team, this was the pinnacle of our hockey career, as most of are seniors and are going to college. The majority of us won't be able to play any more, so for us to end the season with yet another championship win was amazing."

Ewasiuk is one of eight seniors on the squad. The others are captain Colin Del Bonis, Ben Essig, Will Hahn, Jared McMullen, Ryan McMullen, Emmett Rupert and Daniel Solomon.

In postseason honors, Hahn was named the league's Best Goalie and Jack Johnson was awarded Best Defenseman.

Steve Heinze was honored as the Coach of the Year. 

"It was very rewarding coaching this group of young men," said Heinze, a former NHL player with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.  "They are a team with character and work ethic and are a pleasure to be around."

The Royals are comprised of players from San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos high schools. They practice and play their home games at Ice in Paradise in Goleta. They went 17-1-0 in league play. The league consists of the West Ranch Wildcats, Kern County Knights, East County Outlaws, South County Aviators, Torrance Destroyers, Burbank Cougars, El Segundo Strikers, Santa Clarita Cobras and Valencia Vikings. The Royals beat the Outlaws in the playoff semifinals.

In the final, Jared McMullen gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the first period off assists from Ewasiuk and Johnson. The scored stayed at 1-0 until the final 1:22 in the period when Johnson scored from Ryan McMullen.

Poire (assisted by Jared McMullen and Johnson) made it 3-0 in the second, and it looked like the Royals were going to run away with the game. But Kern County's Houston Reichel converted on a power play to get the Knights back into the game.

The Royals, however, kept the pressure on and went up 4-1 at 12:09 of the third period on a Jared McMullen's second goal. Johnson and Ryan McMullen earned the assists.

Ewasiuk scored shorthanded off a Johnson assist before Kern County got its second goal, tallied by Jayce Scott.

Johnson completed the scoring, assisted by Ewasiuk and Jared McMullen.

Hahn and Matthew Park shared time as goaltenders.

"Kern County Knights were the only team to beat us this year and we were 1 and 1 against them going into this game. Our players could not have worked harder to come out on top in this rubber match," said Heinze.

Ewasiuk was presented the championship trophy and skated with it before handing it to his teammates.

"Holding up the trophy was simply a glimpse into what it felt like to be in the NHL after winning the Stanley Cup," he said of the experience. "It's an indescribable feeling, really. It's just a summation of all the sweat and blood that all of our players put into this season."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 