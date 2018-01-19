Milpas Marijuana Dispensary Can Keep Permit, Santa Barbara Hearing Officer Rules

A Milpas Street marijuana dispensary owner can keep his permit to run the business.

Susan Reardon, Santa Barbara's Staff Hearing Officer, issued her final ruling on Friday afternoon.

Reardon was investigating whether to pull the permit after the dispensary attempted to change corporate officers without prior approval from the city.

Dispensary Owner Ryan Howe said he did not authorize, nor have any knowledge of, any attempt to change the corporate officers of the Canopy Club, 118 N. Milpas St.

Although Howe was supposed to be the only management and corporate officer in the operating plan, as approved in the original articles of incorporation, two attempts to add the names of Thomas Martin and Daniel Winkler as secretary were made in May and July of 2017.

Howe claims a clerk for his former attorney, Joe Allen, filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State to change the statements of information, without his knowledge.

"Ryan Howe testified that he was not aware, nor did he request that Joseph Allen file statements of information with the California Secretary of State in the summer of 2016," Reardon wrote.

"Also it could not be explained why two Statements of Information were filed two months apart by the assistant of Joseph Allen, which gives credence that there was some confusion and it was a situation where Ryan Howe was not aware was occurring."

The city did not revoke the permit, as it was earlier considering.

The city must approve any change in the corporate officers because it requires background checks and other vetting of individuals who will be managing the marijuana products.

It is unclear when Howe plans to open the dispensary. He has battled opposition from a small group of nearby residents and property owners, including Pete Dal Bello, who wants the dispensary moved off Milpas Street.

"I'm very disappointed in the SHO decision," Dal Bello said. "It will be appealed to the Planning Commission."

