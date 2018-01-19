Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Milpas Marijuana Dispensary Can Keep Permit, Santa Barbara Hearing Officer Rules

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 19, 2018 | 9:59 p.m.

A Milpas Street marijuana dispensary owner can keep his permit to run the business.

Susan Reardon, Santa Barbara's Staff Hearing Officer, issued her final ruling on Friday afternoon. 

Reardon was investigating whether to pull the permit after the dispensary attempted to change corporate officers without prior approval from the city.

Dispensary Owner Ryan Howe said he did not authorize, nor have any knowledge of, any attempt to change the corporate officers of the Canopy Club, 118 N. Milpas St.

Although Howe was supposed to be the only management and corporate officer in the operating plan, as approved in the original articles of incorporation, two attempts to add the names of Thomas Martin and Daniel Winkler as secretary were made in May and July of 2017.

Howe claims a clerk for his former attorney, Joe Allen, filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State to change the statements of information, without his knowledge.

"Ryan Howe testified that he was not aware, nor did he request that Joseph Allen file statements of information with the California Secretary of State in the summer of 2016," Reardon wrote.

"Also it could not be explained why two Statements of Information were filed two months apart by the assistant of Joseph Allen, which gives credence that there was some confusion and it was a situation where Ryan Howe was not aware was occurring."

The city did not revoke the permit, as it was earlier considering.

The city must approve any change in the corporate officers because it requires background checks and other vetting of individuals who will be managing the marijuana products.

It is unclear when Howe plans to open the dispensary. He has battled opposition from a small group of nearby residents and property owners, including Pete Dal Bello, who wants the dispensary moved off Milpas Street. 

"I'm very disappointed in the SHO decision," Dal Bello said. "It will be appealed to the Planning Commission."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 