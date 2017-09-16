Santa Barbara Runners Compete at Ojai Invitational

Santa Barbara High senior Thomas Everest earned his first career cross country win at the Ojai Invitational on Saturday.
Everest was timed in 10 minutes, 30.2 seconds on the hilly1.9-mile Lake Casitas course. Alex Poirier came in fourth, running an 11:05.5.
"Thomas is a guy who's done everything we've asked for four years," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "He's had a solid start to the season and his confidence and momentum just keep building."
On the 3-mile course, Jake Ballentine finished 22nd overall and sixth in the sophomore division with a time of 17:09.9.
"One of the nice things about this meet is having the option of running kids in the longer or shorter races," explained Perdices. "With Jake, the longer the better. It's a hot, hilly, dusty course and he can't get enough of it. It's great."
Ally Garza led the girls on the 1.9 mile course with a 14:14.6, good for 22nd place and Margherita Ronzoni also ran hard, posting a 14:22.6, good for 25th place.
"We always look for Ally to lead us and she did just that today," praised Perdices. "Margherita is an Italian exchange student who a month ago only knew cross country as skiing. She's staying with a family who's had two girls come through our program and they convinced her to give it a try. She's fit right in with the girls on the team and obviously taken well to the sport."
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.