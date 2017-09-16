Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:50 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Santa Barbara Runners Compete at Ojai Invitational

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 16, 2017 | 10:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara High senior Thomas Everest earned his first career cross country win at the Ojai Invitational on Saturday.

Everest was timed in 10 minutes, 30.2 seconds on the hilly1.9-mile Lake Casitas course. Alex Poirier came in fourth, running an 11:05.5.

"Thomas is a guy who's done everything we've asked for four years," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "He's had a solid start to the season and his confidence and momentum just keep building."

On the 3-mile course, Jake Ballentine finished 22nd overall and sixth in the sophomore division with a time of 17:09.9.

"One of the nice things about this meet is having the option of running kids in the longer or shorter races," explained Perdices. "With Jake, the longer the better. It's a hot, hilly, dusty course and he can't get enough of it. It's great."

Ally Garza led the girls on the 1.9 mile course with a 14:14.6, good for 22nd place and Margherita Ronzoni also ran hard, posting a 14:22.6, good for 25th place.

"We always look for Ally to lead us and she did just that today," praised Perdices. "Margherita is an Italian exchange student who a month ago only knew cross country as skiing. She's staying with a family who's had two girls come through our program and they convinced her to give it a try. She's fit right in with the girls on the team and obviously taken well to the sport."

