Santa Barbara Runners Finish in Top 10 at Palos Verdes Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 30, 2016 | 8:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara High cross country runners took top-10 finishes at the Palos Verdes Invitational on Friday.

The competition featured a match-race format, with each team having one runner per race per division on a hilly two-mile course.

Freshman Jake Ballantine was the fastest Don of the day, taking second in the Freshman 1 race in 11 minutes, 13 seconds.

"That's a solid time for a freshman to run on this course," said SBHS coach Olivia Perdices.

Thomas Everest ran the top varsity time for the Dons, taking 10th in the 1 race at 11:45. Sam Johnson was 8th in 12:11 in the Varsity 6 race and Marco Hernandez was 8th in 12:13 in the Varsity 5 race.

"It was fun to see our top places come out of our 5th and 6th runners," Perdices said. "Those guys hardly ever get to run near the front of a race. Sam and Marco took full advantage of a great opportunity and competed really well."

The girls were led by Ally Garza who ran 14:20 for 7th in the Varsity 1 race.

"Ally held her own in a loaded race today. A lot of those girls will be running in the state meet in come Thanksgiving."

The Dons next meet is the Lake Casitas Twilight Meet on Wednesday Oct. 5.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

