Santa Barbara Runners Finish in Top 10 at Palos Verdes Invite

Santa Barbara High cross country runners took top-10 finishes at the Palos Verdes Invitational on Friday.

The competition featured a match-race format, with each team having one runner per race per division on a hilly two-mile course.

Freshman Jake Ballantine was the fastest Don of the day, taking second in the Freshman 1 race in 11 minutes, 13 seconds.

"That's a solid time for a freshman to run on this course," said SBHS coach Olivia Perdices.

Thomas Everest ran the top varsity time for the Dons, taking 10th in the 1 race at 11:45. Sam Johnson was 8th in 12:11 in the Varsity 6 race and Marco Hernandez was 8th in 12:13 in the Varsity 5 race.

"It was fun to see our top places come out of our 5th and 6th runners," Perdices said. "Those guys hardly ever get to run near the front of a race. Sam and Marco took full advantage of a great opportunity and competed really well."

The girls were led by Ally Garza who ran 14:20 for 7th in the Varsity 1 race.

"Ally held her own in a loaded race today. A lot of those girls will be running in the state meet in come Thanksgiving."

The Dons next meet is the Lake Casitas Twilight Meet on Wednesday Oct. 5.

