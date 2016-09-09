Santa Barbara Runners Post PRs at Seaside Invitational

Cross Country

Santa Barbara High's Jake Ballentine and Ally Garza race personal bests in their respective grade-level races at the Seaside Invitational cross country meet in windy Ventura on Friday.

Ballentine clocked 16:21 over the 3-mile course and finished seventh in the freshman boys race. Garza ran 19:45 for 21st place in the girls sophomore race.

"They both ran good early-season races against some high quality competition," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said.

There were 42 teams in the competition, and the Dons boys finished 27th and the girls 31st.

Santa Barbara next runs at the Channel League five-way meet on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.