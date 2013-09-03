Santa Barbara Running Co. Hosting Spike Week for High School Athletes

Santa Barbara Running Co. will host its first high school Spike Week beginning Friday at both its downtown Santa Barbara and Goleta locations.

Spike Week will culminate in a high school Spike Night presented by Saucony from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at its Goleta store.

The weeklong event will provide all local high school cross-country student-athletes with an opportunity to receive 15 percent off their entire purchase to prepare them for the upcoming season. At Spike Night, Santa Barbara Running Co. will open its Goleta location doors for some after-hours fun, providing student-athletes with free Chicken Ranch, a raffle, music, cross-country videos and more.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 10th anniversary in Santa Barbara, we wanted to not only help local student-athletes get ready for their season, but provide for a fun and safe evening celebrating a sport that for many of us began our love of running,” Santa Barbara Running Co. owner Monica DeVreese said.

Student-athletes, coaches and parents are all welcome for Spike Night in Goleta.

— David Monico for Santa Barbara Running Co.