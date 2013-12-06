Santa Barbara Running Co. Hosting Ugly Holiday Sweater Fun Run

Santa Barbara Running Co. is set to host its first Ugly Holiday Sweater Fun Run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in downtown Santa Barbara.

The free event is open to all ages and all abilities beginning at 2 p.m. from its store at 110 Anacapa St. Participants wearing their best ugly Christmas sweater or holiday costume will also enjoy 20 percent off the entire store as well as raffle prizes.

Since opening its doors in 2003, the family-operated running and athletic store has become home to the county’s vibrant running community. It now also operates a second location at the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta as well as the Kid’s Corner within its Funk Zone store.

“We’re excited to host this fun event to celebrate not only a wonderful 2013, but our 10-year anniversary in Santa Barbara,” Santa Barbara Running owner Monica DeVreese said. “I can’t wait to see the sweaters and costumes that our energetic running community pulls out of their closets!”

The event will include post fun-run snacks and drinks.

— Monica DeVreese is the owner of Santa Barbara Running Co.