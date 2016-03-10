Santa Barbara Runs Into Hot-Shooting Westlake

Three Santa Barbara High golfers shot in the 70s but it wasn't enough against a Westlake team that had two players score in the 60s, and the Dons dropped a 356-389 non-league decision at Los Robles Greens Golf Course in Thousand Oaks on Thursday.
Spencer Soosman fired a 67 and Brandon Jacobs shot 69 to lead the hot-shooting Warriors to the win. Their three other starters were in the 70s.
Brandon Crane shot 74 to lead the Dons, with Preston Gomersall carding a 75 and Isaac Stone a 76.
SBHS
Brandon Crane - 74
Preston Gomersall - 75
Isaac Stone - 76
Lachlan Mitchell - 81
Austin Coombs 83
Westlake
Spencer Soosman - 67
Brandon Jacobs - 69
Matt Wolff - 72
Justin Egelske - 72
Alex Millet - 76
