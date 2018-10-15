Santa Barbara Saints Finish Perfect Regular Season

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Saints Junior Division football team finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record after blanking the Mid-Valley Titans, 39-0, on Saturday at La Playa Stadiums.

The Saints will go into the Gold Coast Youth Football League playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Osby Perez rushed for over 300 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Saints to their seventh straight win.

Shawn Walters ran behind center Oliver Martinez for a 7-yard touchdown and quarterback Owen De Busk passed for more than 200 yards and a score.



The Saints open the first round of the playoffs against Carpinteria on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Bishop Diego at 3 p.m.

