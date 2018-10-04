Santa Barbara Saints, Santa Paula Meet in YFL Junior Division First-Place Showdown

A showdown of undefeated youth football teams will take place at La Playa Stadium on Saturday when the Santa Barbara Saints take on the Santa Paula Cardinals in a Gold Coast YFL Junior Division (ages 12-13) game.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m.

The hometown Saints have scored 168 points and allowed only six. Santa Paula has not been scored upon while racking up 134 points.

"This game is being dubbed the ‘YFL War on the Shore,’" said Santa Barbara YFL president Shawn Walters.

