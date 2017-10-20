Santa Barbara Saints Youth Football Teams Begin Playoffs

Four teams from the Santa Barbara Youth Football League begin the Gold Coast Youth Football League playoffs on Saturday.
The Bantam Division Santa Barbara Saints (6-2) play Carpinteria (4-4) at 11 a.m. at Carpinteria High.
The Saints Freshman Division team (4-4) takes on the Simi Valley Bulldogs at Dos Pueblos at 9 a.m., followed by the Junior Division Saints (6-2) against Camarillo (4-4) at 11.
At Bishop Diego, the Sophomore Division Saints (3-3) take on Fillmore (3-4) at 8 a.m.
The Mighty Mite and Senior Division Saints teams are still completing their regular seasons, and both have qualified for the playoffs. The Seniors play the Los Angeles Ducks at 10 a.m., at Bishop Diego. The Mighty Mite Saints have a bye.