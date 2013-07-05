Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Sales Tax, TOT Revenues Continue Strong Growth

By Genie Wilson for the City of Santa Barbara | July 5, 2013 | 10:16 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received $4.65 million in sales tax revenue for the quarter ended March 31, which is 6.1 percent growth over the same quarter last year.

Since sales tax is received only quarterly from the state, and one quarter in arrears, the city receives its third-quarter results at end of June. The city’s growth rate is very consistent with the regional and the statewide growth percentages.

Sales tax is the second-largest General Fund revenue. The city has received more than $14.8 million in sales tax with 5 percent growth over the same period last year. With one quarter of sales tax returns remaining to be received, the city is well on its way to meeting its adopted budget target of $19.6 million. Despite the solid sales tax revenue growth, the city still has not reached its peak level of sales tax revenue achieved in 2007.

Click here for more information on sales tax results.

Transient Occupancy Tax for May

The city received $1.32 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for May, a 13.4 percent increase over May 2012. This is the highest growth rate for one month so far this year.

In addition to dry, warm weather and an increase in the number of rooms available this spring, this May had one extra weekend date compared with May 2012.

Through the first 11 months of the fiscal year, which ended June 30, the city has collected more than $13.1 million in TOT revenues, 7.1 percent ahead of last year through the same period. With one more month of collections remaining, revenues appear on track to meet the budgeted growth of 6.1 percent. The current adopted budget for TOT is $14,489,200.

Click here for more information on transient occupancy tax results.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

