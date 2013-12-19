Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Sales Tax, Transient Occupancy Tax Growth Continues

By Genie Wilson for the City of Santa Barbara | December 19, 2013 | 6:10 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received $5.2 million in sales tax during the quarter ended Sept. 30, representing the first sales tax payment applicable to the current fiscal year.

Since sales tax is received quarterly from the state and one quarter in arrears, the first full sales tax payment of each fiscal year is not received until December. Sales tax growth for the September quarter was 3.3 percent higher than receipts in the same quarter of last fiscal year.

Sales tax is the second-largest General Fund revenue and continues to show recovery from growth lost during the recession. September quarter receipts, however, are still lower than the amount of sales tax growth received in the September quarter of fiscal year 2007.

The sales tax budget for fiscal year 2014 assumes a growth estimate of 3.5 percent over receipts from fiscal year 2013. Year-to-date growth after one quarter is 3.3 percent and is therefore approximately $79,300 below budget.

Sales tax results for the December quarter, including sales during the holiday shopping season, will be available in March.

The sales tax table can be viewed by clicking here.

Transient Occupancy Tax Grows 12.7% in November

Transient occupancy tax collected in November was 12.7 percent above the amount collected in November 2012, with one additional weekend day this year. TOT continues its strong growth, posting overall growth of 11 percent through November — largely as a result of the increased number of beds and good weather during the first five months of the year.

Year to date, more than $7.9 million in TOT has been collected. The fiscal year 2014 TOT budget is $16,202,000 and factors in a growth rate of 10.4 percent over last year’s collections, which was the highest year on record. Currently, TOT is approximately $44,000 ahead of budget.

The transient occupancy tax table can be viewed by clicking here.

— Genie Wilson is a treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 