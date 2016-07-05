Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura Counties Finalize June Election Results

With June election results finalized, Santa Barbara residents Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed will advance to the general election to compete for the 24th District Congressional District seat.

The district includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and a portion of Ventura County. It has been represented by Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, since 1998.

Capps announced her retirement last year, and nine candidates entered the race to replace her.

Carbajal, First District Santa Barbara County supervisor, was the top vote-getter on June 7 with 66,385 votes total. Fareed, a businessman, came in second with 42,511 votes.

Katcho Achadjian, a state assemblyman from San Luis Obispo County, came in third with 37,712 votes.

The rest of the field included Helene Schneider, Bill Ostrander, Matt Kokkonen, Steve Isakson, John Uebersax and Benjamin Lucas.

Two of the three Santa Barbara County supervisor seats were decided in June, with the Third District seat heading to a November runoff.

Santa Barbara County had 58.9-percent turnout with 118,928 votes cast, according to certified election results.

Das Williams, a state assemblyman and former Santa Barbara city councilman, won the First District seat over Jennifer Christensen with 59.2 percent of the vote.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam easily won re-election with almost 70 percent of the vote, over challenger Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta.

Joan Hartmann and Bruce Porter are heading to the November election for the Third District seat, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley, part of Goleta, and Isla Vista.

The other candidates in the race were Jay Freeman, Karen Jones and Bob Field.

Three state legislative races will be decided in November as well.

Incumbent Hannah-Beth Jackson and Colin Walch are vying for the 19th State Senate District; Monique Limon and Edward Fuller are competing for the 37th State Assembly District; and Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Jordan Cunningham were the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election for the 35th District State Assembly seat.

