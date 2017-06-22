Carbajal Awards Congressional Medal to Central Coast Students

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has honored Kai Fisher of Santa Barbara and Megan Pollon of San Luis Obispo for earning the Congressional Award Gold Medal.

The students received the award for their 400 hours of community service on the Central Coast, and for setting challenging goals for their own development and personal growth.

To earn the Congressional Award Gold Medal, Fisher spent most of his volunteer hours at the Santa Barbara Friendship Center, a care center for Alzheimer’s patients, and he served as an assistant chaplain at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Pollon spent hundreds of hours delivering food from grocery stores to the God's Storehouse, a Food Pantry overseen by the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County. She also coached violin with the San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony.

“Megan and Kai set an example at a young age, not only for their peers, but for all Central Coast residents in their commitment to serving our communities over these past few years,” Carbajal said.

“I was so pleased to present Congressional Gold Medals to these exemplary leaders from the 24th District today,” he said.

Said Pollon, "As part of my community service, I worked for God’s Storehouse which is part of the Food Bank in San Luis Obispo to feed needy families in our community.

"Doing so taught me how many struggle to get by even in our incredible town and how many wonderful and giving neighbors are helping those less fortunate," she said.

"The Congressional Award program encouraged and gave me a chance to serve those around me," she said.

Fisher said, “Working toward the gold medal has taught me the value of setting and achieving goals. My service reflects a desire to have my community thrive and succeed.

"My interest in community service stemmed from my love of volunteering at the Friendship Center in Santa Barbara, an organization providing day services for aging and dependent adults.

"I wanted to contribute to the work of this important organization and support the individuals who have contributed so much over their lifetimes,” he said.

The Congressional Award is the U.S. Congress' award for young Americans. The program is open to all young people, ages 14-23. Participants earn bronze, silver and gold Congressional Award medals by achieving their own challenging personal goals.

Since its inception in 1979, more than 49,000 people have earned Congressional Award medals and have completed more than 3.5 million volunteer service hours.

The Congressional Award Foundation requires those interested in earning the award to set goals in four established areas including voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration.

To earn the Congressional Gold Medal, students must spend two or more years completing 400 hours of community service and focus an additional 200 hours on personal development and physical fitness.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.