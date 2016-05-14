Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Qualify Athletes for CIF D2 Track & Field Finals

Track & Field

Natasha Feshbach of Santa Barbara High broke her school record in the 100 hurdles at the CIF Division 2 Prelims on Saturday at Moorpark and earned the No. 2 seed in two events for next Saturday's divisional finals at Cerritos College.

The Yale-bound Feshbach won her hurdles heat in 14.10 and went 17-9.25 in the long jump.

Santa Barbara's Kiasa Salgado won his heat in the 300 hurdles in 39.50 to advance to the finals as the No. 4 seed in Division 2.

San Marcos had a host of heat winners and qualifiers at the prelims at Moorpark High.

Jenny Nnoli took first place in her heats in the 100 (12.24) and 200 (24.95). Her 200 time is a personal best and a new school record; Erica Schroeder won her heats in the 800 (2:11.61) and 1600 (4:57); Allie Jones took first in her 100 hurdles head in 14.88; Carolyn Weisman jumped a personal best of 38-03 to qualify in the triple jump; Chloe Allen threw 38 feet to advance in the shot put and Alana Ochoa moved on in the discus with a toss of 125-05.

In girls relays, the Royals 4x100 team of Nnoli, Allie Jones, Delaney Werner and Sophia Cavaness ran a season best 48.70 to qualify as the eighth team. The 4x400 team won its heat in 3:56 to move on to the finals. The team consisted of Schroeder, Nnoli, Werner and Olivia Jones.

San Marcos boys moving on to the finals are Tyson Miller in the 400 (heat winner in 50.00) and Adam Manchester in the pole vault (a PR of 14-0). Matt Hempy just missed qualifying in the 100 with a personal best of 11.00.

"I'm so proud of these athletes and all that competed today," San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "This is the first year we have been in Division 2 in a long time and I thought we competed really well. Lots and lots of qualifiers."

Dos Pueblos qualified five athletes for next week's finals at Cerritos.

Freshman Josie Morales cleared 5-4 in the girls high jump and didn't miss a jump all day. Boys high jumpers Spencer Kemmerer and Chris Jones both cleared 6-2 to advance. On the track, Christina Rice and Hunter Clark qualified for the finals in the 3200.

Clark ran 9:25 to win the first heat of the boys 3200. He took over with two laps to go and didn't look back. His time was second overall behind Ventura's Garrett Reynolds (9:18.98), whom he beat at the Channel League finals.

Rice took the lead early and won her 3200 heat in 10:48.

Megan Robinson high jumped a personal best 5-2 but missed advancing to finals by one spot. She will be the first alternate if another jumper cannot compete.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.