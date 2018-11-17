Pixel Tracker

Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara, San Marcos Finish Gold Coast Classic With Wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 17, 2018 | 9:50 p.m.

A strong second quarter propelled Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team to a 45-39 victory over Buena on Saturday, and the Dons finished the Gold Coast Classic with a 2-2 record.

“We made strides in the right direction tonight,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “We were playing good basketball.”

The Dons trailed 6-5 after the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 23-14 lead.

Athena Saragoza led Santa Barbara with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mireya Gil made 5 of 7 shots and scored 10 points. Maddie Miller scored six points and grabbed a team-high 11 points. 

Miller was named to the all-tournament team.

San Marcos earned its first win of the season on Saturday, beating Centennial-Bakersfield, 45-34.

Senior forward Megan Cunnison scored 14 points, had four assists and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Royals..

Juliet Dodson and Ashley Day each scored seven points.

The Royals had a season-high of eight players contributing in the scoring column.

“We got a lot of really good contributions from many players tonight,” said Coach Chris Hantgin. “I was especially pleased with junior guard Alyssa Hernandez and junior forward Fran Pereira. They really gave us a lift with their effort and energy defensively coming off the bench.”

The Royals lost to Santa Clara on Friday, 43-40. Kiana Rojas had 14 points and Dodson added nine points and three assists.

In other final-day action, Simi Valley defeated Ventura, 64-37, Foothill Tech edged Pacifica, 52-49, Oxnard beat Cabrillo, 52-42, Rio Mesa routed Santa Ynez, 44-19, and Birmingham knocked off Santa Clara, 60-41.

There were no undefeated teams in the tournament. Ventura, Foothill Tech, Buena, Pacifica and Oxnard all went 3-1. The 2-2 teams were Santa Barbara,  Rio Mesa, Simi Valley, Birmingham and Santa Ynez. The 1-3 teams were San Marcos, Cabrillo and Santa Clara. Centennial was 0-4.
 

