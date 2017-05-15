Santa Barbara, San Marcos Golfers Fall Short at CIF Central Coast Division Final

Golf

San Marcos and Santa Barbara High’s boys golf seasons came into an end at the CIF Central Coast Division Team Championships on Monday at a windy Alisal River Course in Solvang.

The Royals shot 402 and the Dons 403.

Camarillo won the 18-team tournament with a 394 and Arcadia was second at 395, and they advanced to the Southern California Qualifier at Rancho San Marcos on Thursday.

Bennett Reinhard shot a 78 to lead San Marcos, while Sam Metzger and Chad Visser fired 79s. Isaac Stone was the low man for Santa Barbara with a 74. Preston Foy shot a 77 and Preston Gomersall a 76,

