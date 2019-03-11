Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Laguna Blanca Ranked in CIF Boys Volleyball

CIF Polls

Santa Barbara High is ranked 15th and San Marcos 19th in this week's CIF-SS combined Division 1-2 boys volleyball poll.

Unbeaten Laguna Blanca (9-0) is third in Division 4.

Santa Barbara, which beat No. 8 Palos Verdes last weekend at the Best of the West Tournament in San Diego, will host fourth-ranked Loyola on Saturday.

San Marcos (9-2) will compete in the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday at UCSB.

BOYS TENNIS

Santa Barbara is tied for 10th in the Division 2 poll and Carpinteria is 10th in Division 3.