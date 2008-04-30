Santa Barbara, San Marcos Sew Up Doubles Play

Under perfect weather conditions at Ventura High, the Channel League opened its doubles tournament Wednesday. Ventura head coach Joan Dodge is a phenomenal host and gave all of the players encouragement. Some of us coaches brought a lot food to share. The bagels and lox went fast as did the strawberries.

Dos Pueblos brought its three experienced doubles teams. Senior Joseph McDaniel and senior captain Robert Kim faced off with San Marcos’ Spencer Funk and Brian Pearson. After a slow start, the Chargers started to pick up energy, and then McDaniel fell trying to reach a ball. That was the end of that match. For the remainder of the tournament, his knee was on ice.

Seniors Ryan Zmolek and Isaiah Lin encountered the top San Marcos team of Ken Hasegawa and Zack Scott. They played close and tough in both sets but lost, 4-6, 3-6.

Senior captain Justin Kautz and junior John Kim sailed smoothly through their first-round match against Buena’s Tyler Espinoza and Michael Huang, and then met the tournament’s top-seeded team, Andrew Grant and Evan Teufel of Santa Barbara. Kautz and Kim battled hard against the fine-tuned Dons duo but fell, 1-6, 1-6.

Box Scores:

First Round:

Andrew Grant / Evan Teufel (Santa Barbara) defeated Ryan Maher / Andrew Kunz (Ventura) 6-2, 6-0

John Kim / Justin Kautz (Dos Pueblos) defeated Tyler Espinoza / Michael Huang (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

Spencer Funk / Brian Pearson (San Marcos) defeated Joseph McDaniel / Robert Kim (Dos Pueblos) 6-3, retired (injury)

Matt Demopoulos / Jimmy Vaughan (Santa Barbara) defeated Bobby Oldt / Andrew Laubacher (Ventura) 6-1, 6-0

Ken Hasegawa / Zack Scott (San Marcos) defeated Ryan Zmolek / Isaiah Lin (Dos Pueblos) 6-4, 6-3

Alex Clark / Sean-Michael Gaudefroy (San Marcos) defeated Bryan Hutchinson / John Waxer (Ventura) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

Dan Jenkins / Kyle Tong (Buena) defeated Logan Smith / Andy Elvin (Ventura) 6-1, 6-4

Ari Cohen / Chris Williams (Santa Barbara) defeated Peter Prudhomme / Gene Gobuyan (Buena) 6-2, 6-0

Second Round:

Andrew Grant / Evan Teufel (Santa Barbara) defeated John Kim / Justin Kautz (Dos Pueblos) 6-1, 6-1

Matt Demopoulos / Jimmy Vaughan(Santa Barbara) defeated Spencer Funk / Brian Pearson (San Marcos) 6-3, 6-3

Ken Hasegawa / Zack Scott (San Marcos) defeated Alex Clark / Sean-Michael Gaudefroy (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-1

Ari Cohen / Chris Williams (Santa Barbara) defeated Kyle Tong / Dan Jenkins (Buena) 6-1, 6-4

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.