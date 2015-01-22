Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara, San Marcos to Face Off on Super Soccer Saturday

Day-long event at Peabody Stadium is a fundraiser for local high school programs

By Gary Pitney for Super Soccer Saturday | January 22, 2015 | 2:44 p.m.

This Saturday isn’t just any Saturday.

With six games on the schedule, it’s Super Soccer Saturday at Santa Barbara High School's Peabody Stadium.

All games are regularly scheduled league games between Santa Barbara High and its cross-town rival San Marcos High School.

Girls frosh/soph opens the action at 10 a.m. with boys varsity closing out the night at 7 p.m.

“This is our second annual event, and we are excited to build off our success from last year,” said Jill Wolf, girls’ soccer coach and one of the event organizers from Santa Barbara High. “Fundraising is crucial to the success of our program, and we are very pleased to receive the financial support from so many local businesses this year.”

The money raised during this one day “Soccer Showdown” is used to purchase equipment and uniforms and to help pay for coaching stipends.

To be competitive, both the boys and girls programs compete in tournaments to prepare for league play.

“We are very lucky to live in a community that embraces youth sports the way Santa Barbara does," Wolf said. "I can’t say enough about how much it means to the athletic department and the coaching staff to know that our community values the relationship between athletics and education.

"Budgets are tight everywhere, so having the financial support from the community allows us to continue building on the success of our sports programs.”

There is a small gate fee to attend the games on Saturday, and the snack bar will be open for business. The community is encouraged to attend.

Super Soccer Saturday Schedule

» 10 a.m.: Girls Frosh/Soph

» 11:30 a.m.: Boys Frosh/Soph

» 1 p.m.: Girls JV

» 2:30 p.m.: Boys JV

» 5 p.m.:  Girls Varsity

» 7 p.m.: Boys Varsity

All games will be played at Santa Barbara High School's Peabody Stadium.

 
