Santa Barbara-San Marcos Water Polo League Opener at 6:15

Water Polo

It's rivalry week in area boys water polo as Santa Barbara High plays host to San Marcos and Dos Pueblos in Channel League games.

On Tuesday, the Dons and Royals hook up in the league opener at 6:15 p.m. This is a matchup of CIF-Southern Section Division 1 teams. The Dons cracked this week's CIF poll at the No. 10 spot.

The game will feature several outstanding players. San Marcos is led by Jesse Morrison, Spencer Wood and Miles Cole. Santa Barbara counters with Sawyer Rhodes, Jack Rottman and Adam Gross.

On Thursday, Dos Pueblos visits Santa Barbara for a 3:15 p.m. game. Senior Dylan Elliott and freshman Ethan Parrish lead the Chargers attack, while goalie Ben Cable has been racking up the saves. Dos Pueblos is receiving votes in Division 2.

