Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Break Heat Records

Heat wave that began Friday expected to last through the weekend

Two hikers and their dog enjoy the view and the summer-like temperatures Friday afternoon at Inspiration Point in the hills above Santa Barbara. Temperature records were set Friday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, and more records may fall over the weekend.
Two hikers and their dog enjoy the view and the summer-like temperatures Friday afternoon at Inspiration Point in the hills above Santa Barbara. Temperature records were set Friday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, and more records may fall over the weekend. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 6:38 p.m. | March 13, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

Heat records fell Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara County, where temperatures shot above 80 degrees as part of a mini-heat wave baking the area.

In Santa Barbara, the thermometer reached 82 degrees, eclipsing the record for the date of 80 set in 1994, according to Mike Wofford, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

It was even hotter in Santa Maria, where residents saw 88-degree weather, Wofford said. The previous record was 86 set back in 1926.

“It’ll probably be even a little warmer tomorrow,” Wofford said.

For Saturday, he expected a high of 79 in Santa Barbara, which would need to break a record of 84 set in 1951. On Sunday, a high of 80 was forecast, short of the 84-degree record set in 1964.

In Santa Maria, Wofford said, weekend temperatures were supposed to get up to 85.

The record highs there were 88 for Saturday (set in 1951) and 86 for Sunday (set in 2014), he said.

“It’ll be a little harder to break tomorrow,” Wofford said, “but it’ll be close.”

High clouds were set to roll in with the high-pressure system this weekend, he said, and temperatures were expected to dip back into the upper 70s next week.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 