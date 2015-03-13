Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Break Heat Records

Heat wave that began Friday expected to last through the weekend

Heat records fell Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara County, where temperatures shot above 80 degrees as part of a mini-heat wave baking the area.

In Santa Barbara, the thermometer reached 82 degrees, eclipsing the record for the date of 80 set in 1994, according to Mike Wofford, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

It was even hotter in Santa Maria, where residents saw 88-degree weather, Wofford said. The previous record was 86 set back in 1926.

“It’ll probably be even a little warmer tomorrow,” Wofford said.

For Saturday, he expected a high of 79 in Santa Barbara, which would need to break a record of 84 set in 1951. On Sunday, a high of 80 was forecast, short of the 84-degree record set in 1964.

In Santa Maria, Wofford said, weekend temperatures were supposed to get up to 85.

The record highs there were 88 for Saturday (set in 1951) and 86 for Sunday (set in 2014), he said.

“It’ll be a little harder to break tomorrow,” Wofford said, “but it’ll be close.”

High clouds were set to roll in with the high-pressure system this weekend, he said, and temperatures were expected to dip back into the upper 70s next week.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.