Local News

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Break Heat Records As High Temperatures Hit Southwestern California

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 24, 2017 | 4:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria broke heat records Tuesday, as the fall heat wave continues through southwestern California.  

Santa Maria broke its heat record for the second day in a row Tuesday, with another 102-degree day recorded at the airport, according to the National Weather Service. 

The previous record of 97 degrees was made in 1965. 

In the South County, the Santa Barbara Airport made a new record Tuesday with a high of 96 degrees, beating the 95-degree record from 1965, the National Weather Service said. 

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County areas. 

The South Coast area is expected to get some relief starting Wednesday, with daytime highs forecast around 90, and then a dip into the 80s and high 70s through the weekend. 

Nighttime lows this week are expected to be in the low-60s. 

Click here for a complete forecast.

The National Weather Service releases preliminary heat record information for Tuesday. Click to view larger
The National Weather Service releases preliminary heat record information for Tuesday.  (NOAA photo)
