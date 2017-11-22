Santa Barbara & Santa Maria Reach Record High Temperatures

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both set high-temperature records Wednesday as the Central Coast basked under an autumn heat wave.

The mercury reached 90 degrees as the Santa Barbara Airport, the official site for Santa Barbara temperatures, easily besting the previous mark for the date of 84 set in 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria was just one degree cooler at 89 degrees, tying the previous record set in 1933.

Santa Maria tied a record on Tuesday as well, matching the mark of 87 degrees set in 1917.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-80s but still well above normal for this time of year.

By Friday, high’s should be in the mid-70s as a gradual cooling trend sets in.

But sunny skies remain in the forecast through the middle of next week, with no rain in sight.

