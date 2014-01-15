Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set Heat Records

Santa Maria set a heat record for the second day in a row on Wednesday — and Santa Barbara broke one, too — as unseasonably warm temperatures continued to envelop the Central Coast.

The temperature topped out at 87 degrees at the Santa Maria Airport on Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing a previous record high of 83 set back in 1976, according to the National Weather Service.

The North County area was four degrees hotter than Tuesday’s 83 degrees, another record.

The temperature at the Santa Barbara Airport reached a balmy 82 degrees. That broke the old record of 81 degrees, which was set in 1991.

Santa Barbara County residents are still waiting for much-needed rainfall during what has become another dry winter rain season.

The National Weather Service is calling for more sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s into next week.

Lows are expected to hover in the upper 40s and low 50s.

