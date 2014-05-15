Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set Heat Records Again

The sweltering heat set records along the Central Coast on Thursday, but relief is on the way.

The Santa Barbara Airport registered a high of 97 degrees at 4 p.m., which broke the previous record of 91 degrees in 1970, according to the National Weather Service. There were numerous medical calls for heat stroke and heat exhaustion throughout the day.

That was nothing compared to Santa Maria, which hit 105 degrees Thursday, breaking the record of 100 for May 15, weather specialist Bonnie Bartling said.

Friday should have a high of 89 with light winds, but gusts could reach 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. It is expected to cool down over the weekend, with temperatures peaking at the mid-70s.

Next week, the temperatures are expected to be down to the 60s early next week, she said, adding that Monday and Tuesday will probably be the coolest days.

Santa Barbara County broke records on Wednesday as well, with a high of 98 in Santa Barbara and 100 degree in Santa Maria.

The National Weather Service encourages people to drink plenty of fluids and not to leave children or pets in vehicles, even for a short amount of time. A Goleta woman could face a child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving her 9-month-old son in a parked car Thursday afternoon while she went to a grocery store at the Magnolia Shopping Center.

Passersby called 9-1-1 and a County Fire firefighter in the area helped get the baby out of the car safely, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The baby was crying, but in good condition and was released to his mother with a referral to Child Welfare Services. The younger the child, the younger the heat can cause someone to rapidly overheat, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .