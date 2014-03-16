Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Set Toasty Temperature Records

Both ends of Santa Barbara County set temperature records Sunday, with new marks recorded in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature of 84 at the Santa Barbara Airport surpassed the previous record of 83 for this date in 1964.

Santa Maria topped out at 89 degrees, besting the mark of 84 set in 1918.

Santa Maria also set a high-temperature record Saturday, 86 degrees, eclipsing the mark of 84 established in 1939.

The coming work week was expected to see continued sunshine but cooler temperatures, forecasters said, with highs in the low- to mid-70s early in the week, dropping to the low- to mid-60s by Friday.

Windy conditions were expected Monday, with gusts to 35 mph. Heavy surf also is likely.

Forecasters were not calling for any chance of rain until at least early next week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.