Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley Foundations Continue Partnership

The Santa Barbara Foundation will continue its partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation through a $40,000 grant for organizational capacity building.

The purpose of this investment is to further increase the capability of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and continue to build philanthropic capital throughout the region.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and learn from their over 25 years of philanthropic expertise in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities," said Ronald V. Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"Collaboration between community foundations inspires dialogue and learning and helps us become stronger and better leaders for the county," Gallo said.

This investment is a shift from support in the last three years that specifically was dedicated to grant-making, including the management of a regional Express Grant program.

All Express Grants should now be directed to the Santa Barbara Foundation and will be managed in consultation with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

"The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation truly appreciates it's affiliation with the Santa Barbara Foundation in our dual mission to help make Santa Barbara County a better place to live and work," said Richard Nagler, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

For more information about Express Grants, visit www.sbfoundation.org/communitygrants.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.