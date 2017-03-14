Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:50 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley Foundations Continue Partnership

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | March 14, 2017 | 2:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation will continue its partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation through a $40,000 grant for organizational capacity building.

The purpose of this investment is to further increase the capability of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and continue to build philanthropic capital throughout the region.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and learn from their over 25 years of philanthropic expertise in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities," said Ronald V. Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"Collaboration between community foundations inspires dialogue and learning and helps us become stronger and better leaders for the county," Gallo said.

This investment is a shift from support in the last three years that specifically was dedicated to grant-making, including the management of a regional Express Grant program.

All Express Grants should now be directed to the Santa Barbara Foundation and will be managed in consultation with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

"The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation truly appreciates it's affiliation with the Santa Barbara Foundation in our dual mission to help make Santa Barbara County a better place to live and work," said Richard Nagler, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

For more information about Express Grants, visit www.sbfoundation.org/communitygrants.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 