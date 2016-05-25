Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:32 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation Awards $8.7M to Local Students

By James Fike, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 25, 2016 | 8:49 p.m.

Parents, students, and local philanthropic leaders gathered at the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon to honor this year's Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara recipients. 

The foundation, which got its start in 1962, has provided more than 44,000 scholarships to local students, said Jennifer St. James, director of marketing and communications for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. 

The amount given out this year was $8.74 million, the highest in the foundation's 54-year history, bringing the grand total to $99.3 million awarded to students.  

“If we had known we were going to be so close we maybe would have done a little more fundraising,” joked Candace Winkler, president and CEO of the foundation.

This year, the foundation gave out scholarships to to more than 3,000 students, she said.  

“We appreciate the support from the Santa Barbara community, this is a community that understands and values education,” Winkler said. 

The foundation supports students from Santa Barbara for up to four years, she said. 

There were around 250 students scholarship winners in attendance at the Wednesday event, out of the 3,016 that received scholarships this year. 

“We are so honored to be able to translate that support for education to the 3,000 students we'll award this year,” Winkler said. 

One of the recipients was Nolan Cope, a senior at San Marcos High School, who is going to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and plans to study history.

Cope believes the Scholarship Foundation does a lot of good for the community and that funding shouldn't restrict people's scholarly pursuits.   

“It is a really important thing to assist the younger scholars who are in need of assistance in Santa Barbara to help them out with the immense burden that is college tuition,” Cope said. 

He was thankful for the opportunity and believes more light needs to be shed on the subject.

“I think it is a very important need to address in our community.” 

Annelise Suleiman, who is also a San Marcos senior, is planning to attend University of San Francisco to study international studies. 

“I'm so grateful for the existence of the foundation,” Suleiman said. 

Suleiman said the foundation opened the door for students who were unable to pay for college.

College prices in 2015-16 are 40 percent higher than they were in 2005-06, according to the College Board.

The Scholarship Foundation tries to combat this fact.

“They are helping so many students who would have to take out loans or may not even be able to go to college,” Suleiman said. 

“It is extremely disappointing to deny any deserving student a chance to pursue their dreams of a higher education degree or credential,” said Barret O'Gorman, chair of the Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors. 

With student debt now at $1.3 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, scholarship opportunities are increasingly sought after. 

“They're giving us that extra push that didn't exist before,”​ Suleiman said. 

