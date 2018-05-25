Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:01 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation Celebrates Awards of More Than $8.3 Million

Since it was founded in 1962, organization has cumulatively given out in excess of $105 million to more than 47,000 students

Crowd watches scholarship winners on stage. Click to view larger
Students announce their scholarships and educational plans Wednesday during the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s annual awards ceremony. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 25, 2018 | 1:22 p.m.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden this week to celebrate the financial boost they are receiving to further their education.

The awards ceremony is held each May by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which this year is giving out more than $8.3 million in college and vocational scholarships to a total of more than 2,700 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

At Wednesday’s event, many of the students walked across the stage and announced the scholarship they have received and the schools they will be attending.

Featured speakers included Don Logan, board chairman of the Scholarship Foundation, and Diane Adam, board chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Foundation this year contributed nearly $1.2 million to the Scholarship Foundation, and is the organization’s largest financial supporter.

The Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships.

Since it was founded in 1962, it has cumulatively awarded in excess of $105 million to more than 47,000 students.

The scholarships can be used for undergraduate, graduate and vocational study.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A group of scholarship winners Click to view larger
Some of the more than 2,700 students who received scholarships this year from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara gather for a photo at the Courthosue Sunken Garden during this year’s awards ceremony. (Brad Elliott photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 