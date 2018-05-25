Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation Celebrates Awards of More Than $8.3 Million

Since it was founded in 1962, organization has cumulatively given out in excess of $105 million to more than 47,000 students

Hundreds of students gathered at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden this week to celebrate the financial boost they are receiving to further their education.

The awards ceremony is held each May by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which this year is giving out more than $8.3 million in college and vocational scholarships to a total of more than 2,700 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

At Wednesday’s event, many of the students walked across the stage and announced the scholarship they have received and the schools they will be attending.

Featured speakers included Don Logan, board chairman of the Scholarship Foundation, and Diane Adam, board chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Foundation this year contributed nearly $1.2 million to the Scholarship Foundation, and is the organization’s largest financial supporter.

The Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships.

Since it was founded in 1962, it has cumulatively awarded in excess of $105 million to more than 47,000 students.

The scholarships can be used for undergraduate, graduate and vocational study.

