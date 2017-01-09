SBCC Program Adviser Ismael Ulloa Named to Santa Barbara School Board

The four members of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education voted Monday night to appoint SBCC student adviser Ismael Ulloa to fill the vacancy left when Monique Limón was elected to serve in the California Assembly.

Ulloa was among 11 community members interviewed at a special meeting Monday, and he will serve two years, the rest of Limón's term.

Board President Kate Parker is the only returning member of the five-member board this year; three new members were sworn in last month: Laura Capps, Jacqueline Reed and Wendy Sims-Moten.

Ulloa works in the Santa Barbara City College Express to Success Program, serves on the board of Future Leaders of America, and previously worked as a Cal-SOAP director.

He has worked with district students as a literacy coach and through outreach events, the district said in a statement.

He is a Santa Barbara local who attended district schools from preschool through Santa Barbara High School.

“As a first-generation, low-income Latino student I feel that there were many opportunities that I and my parents may have missed out on for a variety of reason,” he said in his application, explaining why he wanted to serve on the board.

“My entire drive for working in education has been about helping other parents and students (not just those I identify with) in getting the resources and support they need in order to be successful. I want to help the students and parents in our district so that they need not struggle needlessly and so they can feel more connected to our schools and district.”

In a statement Monday night, Parker said, “We had an excellent group of candidates. We were pleased to meet and interview several candidates willing to step forward to serve our community’s children.”

She added, “Our board welcomes Ismael Ulloa and looks forward to adding his voice to our community’s education conversation.”

Other applicants for the job included:

» Former Harding University Partnership School Principal Sally Kingston.

» Maya Upton, who manages operations of Dan Upton Construction Inc. and served on a parcel tax measure oversight committee.

» Frank Banales, executive director of Zona Seca Inc. and board member of many nonprofit and community service organizations.

» Mark Alvarado, who works as the city's neighborhood and outreach services supervisor.

» Cintya Diaz, who works in the Santa Barbara County Education Office's special education department.

» Brandon Fastman, the associate director of research development for humanities, fine arts and education at UCSB.

» Gregory Levin, the CEO of the the County Employees' Retirement System

» Frangina Spandau, a SBCC instructor.

» Julian Henderson, an AHA! facilitator.

» Sara Bazan, team supervisor for the county's Children's Mental Health Clinic at the Behavioral Wellness Department.

» Geraldine Lusto, a retired New Jersey educator who volunteers at Santa Barbara High School

The Board of Education next meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district headquarters at 720 Santa Barbara St.

