Santa Barbara School Board Approves 3% Raise for Teachers Union, Extends Superintendent Contract

Teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District get a 3 percent raise in the new employment contract approved by the school board Tuesday night.

The three-year contract with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association is a complete rewrite and negotiations were a “very collaborative process,” said Superintendent Dave Cash, who served on the district management team in those meetings.

Neither side got everything they wanted, but the district believes the 3 percent raise is well-deserved, he said.

“Our teachers are working harder than I’ve seen teachers working in my entire career,” he said. “I didn’t work that hard when I was a teacher, if I’m being frank.”

This 3 percent raise is retroactive to July 1 and will have a cumulative impact of $1.86 million onto the current year’s budget, according to district documents.

There is a 13 percent raise in total salary and benefits compensation for SBTA employees with the new contract, from $71.7 million to $81 million, according to a staff report. There are 666 employees in that bargaining unit and the average cost per SBTA employee will increase $14,000 with this agreement, raising to $121,762 from $107,680.

The multiyear contract runs through 2017, but the 3 percent base salary increase is only for the first year.

There are changes to the workday and class-size ratios as well, with 26 early release days instead of seven and class-size goals for elementary and secondary schools.

The district is tasked with trying to give elementary school classes an average of 25 students per teacher for transitional kindergarten through third grade, and an average of 30 students for fourth through sixth grade. For secondary schools, the contract includes a maximum of 33 students per teacher.

School board members also unanimously approved a contract extension for Cash, who joined the district as superintendent in 2011.

He is currently paid a base salary of $242,871, said Ann Peak, the certificated personnel coordinator for human resources.

Essentially the contract was extended one year, to end in mid-2017, with no other changes.

“Dr. Cash, congratulations, we have you for another three years,” board president Ed Heron said after the vote.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” Cash said.

With his positive performance reviews, his contract includes salary increases in July 2014 and July 2015.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.