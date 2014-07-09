Santa Barbara School Board Approves 3 New Principals

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education approved three new elementary school principals at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Jacqueline Mora, McKinley Elementary School

Dr. Mora comes to the district from San Francisco, where she has been serving as the principal of Sanchez College Preparatory School.

From 2009-12, she served as the principal of John Marshall Elementary School in Glendale. She has served as an assistant principal in the Glendale Unified School District and, prior to that position, a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Dr. Mora earned a doctorate from USC, her master’s degree in education from UCLA and a master’s degree in education from UC Santa Barbara. She holds two bachelor’s degrees, both from UC Santa Barbara (one in Chicano studies and one in Spanish).

Veronica Binkley, Harding University Partnership School

Binkley has been serving as assistant principal at Juan Lagunas Soria School in Oxnard. She has worked as the principal in charge at four elementary schools.

She has served as an educational consultant at multiple Oxnard elementary schools as well as at Harding University Partnership School.

Binkley has a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in child development; both degrees were earned at California State University-Northridge.

Sierra Loughridge, Washington Elementary School

Currently serving as the district’s child development and after-school program coordinator, Loughridge has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of the district’s after-school programs on 10 elementary campuses, as well as the ASES after-school program at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Loughridge has served as an administrative intern to the principal at Canalino Elementary School in Carpinteria; facilitated one-on-one writing tutor sessions at Santa Barbara City College; served as an English and composition teacher at KIPP:STAR College Preparatory School in Harlem; and an English and social studies teacher at Teach for America/Dr. Betty Shabazz Preparatory School in Brooklyn.

Loughridge attended Cal State-Northridge, where she earned a master’s degree in educational administration. She also studied at Pace University in New York, where she received a master's degree in science and teaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from UC Santa Barbara.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.