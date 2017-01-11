Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Approves $9 Million More in Bond Funds for Peabody Stadium Renovation

Project costs have risen to an estimated $26.7 million and school district has committed about $14 million toward funding

Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium was built in 1924 and a massive renovation project is scheduled to start construction in March. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 11, 2017 | 1:37 p.m.

More unanticipated costs have pushed up the cost of the Peabody Stadium renovation at Santa Barbara High School, and the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of education has voted to allocate millions more in voter-approved bond funding to pay for the project. 

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday, with member Ismael Ulloa voting to abstain, in favor of allocating $9.2 million to the project, including $5 million in Measure I bond funds and $4,245,099 in Measure Q bond funds.

The stadium renovation project upgrades include a new grandstand, artificial turf, a new sound system and a synthetic surface track.

The additional funds will pay to replace the underground drainage system at Peabody Stadium.

The estimated project cost is now $26.7 million, up from $12 million in the original estimate. 

Santa Barbara Unified board members previously approved spending $4 million in bond funds toward the project, in 2015.

“Inflation had to do with the cost increase,” district facilities director David Hetyonk told the board Tuesday. “I don’t want to or plan to stand before you again. We have a lot more eyes looking.”

Santa Barbara Unified School District board members Ismael Ulloa, Laura Capps, Wendy Sims-Moten, Jacqueline Reed and Kate Parker voted 4-0 to allocate more bond funding to the Peabody Stadium renovation project, with Ulloa abstaining.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Any savings on the project would be reported to the board for its direction on use, Hetyonk said.

“We hope to come in under this budget,” he said. 

The construction schedule calls for renovations to begin in March 2017 and a completion date set within 18 months.

Once the project is completed in August 2018, renovation upgrades will include a new 2,300-seat concrete grandstand with classroom, team room, weight room, press box, a synthetic surface track that meets California Interscholastic Federation regulations, as well as an artificial turf combination football, soccer and lacrosse field.

“When you look at the amount that has changed from the original budget — it’s not because of anything fancy — it’s mostly because of unfortunate issues like drainage,” Board President Kate Parker said. “I’m frightened if there’s anymore delays, the cost may bump up dramatically again.”

Funds also draw from a partnership between the district and the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, as well as a grant from the State of California.

Design plans for the Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project.  (Courtesy photo)

Hetyonk said over 800 people donated to the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School and he credited the nonprofit's commitment to raise $5 million toward the project.

“It’s exciting to see the community together to make this happen,” board member Jacqueline Reid said.

The stadium opened its doors in 1924.

