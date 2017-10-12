Santa Barbara School Board Considers Closing Open Alternative School

School on La Colina Junior High's campus has declining enrollment and only 70 students this year, district says

Years of declining enrollment and a change in Santa Barbara Unified School District’s inter-district transfer policy has led Superintendent Cary Matsuoka to consider closing Open Alternative School at the end of this school year.

Parents of OAS students in attendance at the district’s Tuesday night board meeting advocating to keep the school open.

“We are fighting for our school,” a mother of a first-grader said while crying. “OAS is one of the most diverse schools in the district.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education will revisit the proposal at future meetings and is tentatively scheduled to make a decision at the Nov. 14 meeting.

OAS, located at 4025 Foothill Rd. in the back of the La Colina Junior High School campus, provides an open and alternative educational experience for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Santa Barbara Unified expects to become basic-aid funded and its decision to limit new inter-district transfer students impacts the future enrollment at OAS, according to Matsuoka.

Twenty-six students out of 70 children currently enrolled at OAS are transfers from outside Santa Barbara Unified School District boundaries.

Matsuoka said the school's enrollment has been decreasing over the last four years and a public elementary school of 70 students is not viable.

The school has four teachers, with an average class size of 18 children, according to Matsuoka.

The district cannot afford to provide OAS students with the appropriate elective instruction of music, art, and physical education, according to Matsuoka.

“The school is simply too small to continue,” he said.

Matsuoka said he does not “see a path forward for OAS to grow back to more than 250 students so that (the district) can hire a dedicated elementary principal.”

Without a full-time principal for OAS, La Colina Junior High School Principal David Ortiz has been supervising the school, while leading his own school of 900 junior high students.

During public comment, former Santa Barbara school board member Lanny Ebenstein supported Matsuoka’s idea of replacing OAS with a new program at Monroe Elementary in Santa Barbara.

Ebenstein urged the school board to consider a reorganization of OAS, instead of closure.

The Board of Education will discuss the proposal again at its Oct. 24 meeting, at the district headquarters at 720 Santa Barbara St.

“I can’t make any promises right now, and we as a board can’t make any promises,” board member Ismael Ulloa told the community members at the meeting.

OAS opened in 1975 and its enrollment peaked at 225 students, according to a staff report.

