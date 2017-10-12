Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Considers Closing Open Alternative School

School on La Colina Junior High's campus has declining enrollment and only 70 students this year, district says

By rooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 12, 2017 | 12:12 p.m.

Years of declining enrollment and a change in Santa Barbara Unified School District’s inter-district transfer policy has led Superintendent Cary Matsuoka to consider closing Open Alternative School at the end of this school year.

Parents of OAS students in attendance at the district’s Tuesday night board meeting advocating to keep the school open.

“We are fighting for our school,” a mother of a first-grader said while crying. “OAS is one of the most diverse schools in the district.”

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education will revisit the proposal at future meetings and is tentatively scheduled to make a decision at the Nov. 14 meeting.  

OAS, located at 4025 Foothill Rd. in the back of the La Colina Junior High School campus, provides an open and alternative educational experience for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Santa Barbara Unified expects to become basic-aid funded and its decision to limit new inter-district transfer students impacts the future enrollment at OAS, according to Matsuoka.

Twenty-six students out of 70 children currently enrolled at OAS are transfers from outside Santa Barbara Unified School District boundaries. 

Matsuoka said the school's enrollment has been decreasing over the last four years and a public elementary school of 70 students is not viable.

The school has four teachers, with an average class size of 18 children, according to Matsuoka.

The district cannot afford to provide OAS students with the appropriate elective instruction of music, art, and physical education, according to Matsuoka.

“The school is simply too small to continue,” he said. 

Matsuoka said he does not “see a path forward for OAS to grow back to more than 250 students so that (the district) can hire a dedicated elementary principal.”

Without a full-time principal for OAS, La Colina Junior High School Principal David Ortiz has been supervising the school, while leading his own school of 900 junior high students.

During public comment, former Santa Barbara school board member Lanny Ebenstein supported Matsuoka’s idea of replacing OAS with a new program at Monroe Elementary in Santa Barbara.

Ebenstein urged the school board to consider a reorganization of OAS, instead of closure.

The Board of Education will discuss the proposal again at its Oct. 24 meeting, at the district headquarters at 720 Santa Barbara St. 

“I can’t make any promises right now, and we as a board can’t make any promises,” board member Ismael Ulloa told the community members at the meeting.

OAS opened in 1975 and its enrollment peaked at 225 students, according to a staff report.

 Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 