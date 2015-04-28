Santa Barbara School Board Appoints Gabe Sandoval as New Cleveland Elementary Principal

Santa Barbara High School Assistant Principal Gabe Sandoval was appointed as the new principal of Cleveland Elementary School on Tuesday night by a unanimous vote of the Board of Education.

Sandoval has worked at the Santa Barbara Unified School District since 2008 and taught at the Santa Barbara Community Academy and then Adams Elementary before moving to his assistant principal position at SBHS in 2012, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

Cleveland Elementary Principal Cynthia White left in March due to medical issues and former district administrator Marlin Sumpter is serving as interim principal for the rest of the school year.

Sandoval previously taught elementary school at the Lodi Unified School District and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Pacific, in addition to his multiple subject teaching credential, administrative credential and Cross Cultural Language and Development certificate, Keyani said. He is also fluent in Spanish.

“I look forward to becoming a member of this strong school community,” Sandoval said in a statement after his new job became official Tuesday night, calling it a “sincere pleasure and honor.”

“I’m excited to embrace the diversity of the school and develop relationships with the students, staff and parents," he said. "Through collegial partnerships I hope to provide a culturally engaging and challenging academic environment that raises the educational performances of all students.”

He will start his new position July 1 with a salary range of $96,427 to $108,998, Keyani said.

