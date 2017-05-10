Santa Barbara School Board Rejects All Construction Bids for Peabody Stadium Renovation Project

A construction delay is expected for the project since the initial round of sub-contractors' bids came in $12 million over budget

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials have pulled the plug on the initial bidding process that would have hired 20 contractors to perform renovation work on Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the district Board of Education rejected all bids after the lowest bid in each construction category added up to $30 million, which is $12 million over the SBUSD’s budgeted amount for the renovation project.

“During the bid opening, it was a little bit of a shock to mentally add up the numbers,” said David Hetyonk, the district’s director of facilities and operations.

The project’s costs have continued to climb since the original $12.7 million estimate.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said Tuesday that the project could cost around $25 million under a lease-leaseback model, where the district would bring in a qualified builder into the design process, and who would work with the district and architect on hammering out a final, binding price.

Last month, 54 contractors offered to perform 19 of the 20 sub-projects that made up the overall construction proposal.

The district will now be pursuing a single general contractor for the project who will then hire the sub-contractors.

Their work would replace Peabody Stadium’s cracked asphalt track with a synthetic surface in line with California Interscholastic Federation regulations, and build a press box, new weight room and a 2,260-seat concrete grandstand on the home side of the 93-year-old stadium. The grass field would be replaced with artificial turf.

The district has allocated $9.2 million in voter-approved Measure Q and Measure I bond funds toward the project. The Foundation for Santa Barbara High School has raised some $5 million, and the state has upped its contribution for seismic-related work from $2.8 million to $6.3 million.

Architect KBZ is now re-evaluating cost estimates, with plans for a contract to be awarded in July.

“We feel we can regroup and do better,” Hetyonk said.

He and Matsuoka warned, however, that that process can’t take too long.

One of the reasons they posited to be behind the high bids is inflation in the construction industry; the longer it takes to reevaluate, the more the project will cost.

Matsuoka also speculated that contractors have been busy with a recent construction boom that has dampened competition, and aren’t necessarily willing to offer low prices to add yet another project to their plates.

He added that the quick timeline that envisioned groundbreaking right after June’s graduation and finishing construction right before 2018’s commencement likely made bidders ask for more as well.

The Santa Barbara High School Class of 2018’s graduation will now have to be held elsewhere, the superintendent said.

Simplifying the project to reduce costs might not get the district very far.

Matsuoka estimated that 70 percent of the project is critical supporting infrastructure, much of which people will never see. Trimming that could cause the state to cut its contributions.

One of the most expensive components is a massive storm drain that needs renovating, which is technically not the SBUSD’s responsibility to maintain, he said.

School officials are hoping that talks with the city, county and Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office will yield some assistance on that front.

“We need to accept that this project has some complexity that at first glance you wouldn’t appreciate,” Matsuoka said.

“I wish we could cut like 15 to 20 percent off the project costs, but if you did that, you almost can’t do the project.”

