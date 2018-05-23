Santa Barbara School Board Appoints Richard Rundhaug as Interim San Marcos Principal

At the Tuesday meeting of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, the board approved the appointment of Richard Rundhaug as the interim principal for San Marcos High School for the 2018-19 school year.

The vote was 4-1, with Jackie Reid, Wendy Sims-Moten, Ismael Paredes Ulloa, and Kate Parker voting in favor and Laura Capps voting against.

Rundhaug has served multiple school districts in Arizona as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, director, principal and teacher over 28 years.

In addition to his role as a K-12 educator, Dr. Rundhaug has taught graduate level courses in education, educational law, school finance, and statistics. He has extensive experience with leading and building positive relationships and culture within school districts and schools.

An interview team of nineteen panel members participated in a rigorous interview of Rundhaug.

Seventeen of the panel members were SMHS stakeholders including a multi-disciplinary team of teachers, a counselor and classified staff, two assistant principals, and four parents.

After a 90-minute interview, the committee was unanimous in support of having Rundhaug serve as a one-year interim principal for the 2018-19 school year.

He will begin his contract on July 1, 2018. The district will initiate a search for a permanent principal for SMHS in February 2019.

