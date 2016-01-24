Santa Barbara School Board Expected to Pick Search Firm to Help Recruit New Superintendent

Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees are weighing their options as they consider selecting a search firm to help find the district’s next superintendent.

The school board heard presentations from four firms at last week’s meeting and will choose one at Tuesday’s meeting, school district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

Superintendent Dave Cash is retiring July 10 and the district hopes to have some overlap with Cash’s leadership and the new hire.

Trustees are considering proposals from four search firms, including the one used during the most recent recruitment that resulted in Cash’s hiring in 2011: Schaumberg, Ill.-based Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Dave Long & Associates of Laguna Beach, Leadership Associates of La Quinta (which the Goleta Union School District used in its successful recruitment of Superintendent Bill Banning in 2012), and McPherson & Jacobson LLC of Omaha, Neb., also submitted proposals.

After the presentations, SBUSD board president Pedro Paz will be checking company references, Keyani said.

Tuesday’s board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at school district headquarters at 720 Santa Barbara St.

