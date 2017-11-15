Santa Barbara School Board Votes to Close Open Alternative School at End of School Year

School on La Colina Junior High's campus has long suffered from low enrollment and the board of education decided to close it in spring

Before a standing-room-only crowd, the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to close the Open Alternative School at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Enrollment at the school at 4025 Foothill Rd., in the back section of La Colina Junior High, has decreased over the last four years from 149 students to 70 students, according to Superintendent Cary Matsuoka.

It offers classes for students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

The declining enrollment, the lack of dedicated elementary school principal, changes to a basic aid funding system, and board policy changes limiting inter-district transfers played a role in Matsuoka’s decision to close OAS, also known as Open Alternative School.

Basic aid funding comes from local property taxes and so SBUSD wouldn't get funding for out-of-district students. The district is ending most inter-district transfers, which account for nearly 40 percent of OAS enrollment.

However, OAS inter-district transfer students would have the ability to stay in the district until they have completed their current grade span (through sixth grade).

“The policy is generous to allow even those from outside of the district to finish your elementary years in the district,” Matsuoka said. “You get to finish elementary school in Santa Barbara Unified. We will do everything we can to help figure out the process.”

Matsuoka assured parents that he and Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services, will “personally support” and advise the OAS community in “large and small groups, and one-on-one” during the transfer process.

“We have nine other elementary schools,” Matsuoka said. “We want to help find the best fit for you as a family. We will reach out to every family.”

According to Matsuoka’s report, an elementary school needs at least 250 students to maintain an appropriate level of staffing and instruction.

During the hour of public comments during the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday, community members unsuccessfully tried to persuade school board members to keep the school open.

Parents, teachers, students and concerned alumni spoke in strong opposition to closing OAS.

OAS fourth-grade student Noah Vargas, 9, took to the podium.

“I am begging you all to please, don’t take away my school,” Noah said. “I wake up every morning excited to go to school. I feel safe and welcomed. When I grow up, I want to be a police officer, and I think OAS helped me make that decision.”

Noah’s mother, Amanda Vargas, who is an OAS alumna, also spoke.

“Noah has been to three different schools in this district trying to find the right fit — due to the loss of his grandfather he struggled with anxiety — we walked into OAS and immediately felt he was home,” she said. “The staff at OAS helped him find the right coping mechanism.”

Vargas' son Elijah, a transitional kindergarten OAS student, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, she said.

“We are dealing with hard decisions,” Vargas said. “After our first phone call with OAS staff I knew it was the right place for him — OAS staff helped me contact the district nurse and help develop a care plan. These children are the future and deserve the type of school as special as they are.”

OAS was founded in 1975 to “provide a child-centered holistic educational experience that nurtures the mind, body and spirit of each child.”

OAS alumna Sally Ruhl said her siblings and her own children also attended OAS.

“They have gone on to be productive, amazing (and) beautiful members of society — I owe that to the teachings, the staff, the parents and OAS,” Ruhl said. “It’s hard to believe that 40 years ago I was in the same room thanking the board for giving us OAS, and now, there’s a possibility that we are saying goodbye to it.”

During the discussion among the board members, Jacqueline Reid recommended creating a task force to develop and co-construct a program within an elementary school that has similar foundational concepts of OAS.

District staff held eight public meetings with OAS parents and staff regarding the elementary school's future.

“As I look around the room I see familiar faces,” Matsuoka said.

“As I have assessed the situation, I look at the attendance, the enrollment, the quality of the instructional program, and it is my recommendation to close OAS. I do it with the degree of hesitancy and sadness.”

