Santa Barbara District Approves School Leadership Changes

There’s been a big shakeup in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s administrative ranks, with several of Superintendent Dave Cash’s cabinet members swapping positions or moving to school sites, in addition to three new principals being appointed for next year.

The Board of Education approved four appointments this week, including a three-way swap of administrative positions among two assistant superintendents and an elementary school principal.

Former McKinley Elementary School Principal Emilio Handall will leave his administrative post as assistant superintendent of elementary education and head back to the school as a special-assignment principal, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

McKinley Principal Jacqueline Mora, who has held the post for one school year, will take over the district’s English language learner and parent engagement programs, which were created last year and have been overseen by Raul Ramirez.

Ramirez is moving into Handall’s position as assistant superintendent of elementary education.

"It was Emilio's request to return to McKinley, and so in order to grant that request, it required that both Jackie and Raul move their jobs," Cash said. "Both, I would say, are excited about the idea of their new jobs and the promotions they got. I'm certain both are also somewhat sad to leave the current positions they're in."

Handall's request is what prompted the changes, Cash said.

"This is not some kind of district game-board shuffle," he said.

Handall keeps the title of assistant superintendent for now, since it's in his contract, but the intention is for him to remain as principal at McKinley, Cash said. Cash was surprised with the request, but says it makes sense upon reflection.

"This is a permanent assignment that I requested last month," Handall said in an email. "My desire has always been to work directly with students, staff, parents, and the community. This opportunity to return to McKinley affords me to do that once again."

Board of Education president Ed Heron said Handall was well-loved and has a good track record there, bringing the school out of program improvement by improving student test scores.

Ramirez has a “fantastic background” and good rapport with the principals, while Mora has a passion for family engagement, Heron said.

“It’s a whole series of moves that all made really good sense,” he said. “It’s good people moving to new positions, it’ll make a stronger team.”

Cash, who was appointed as superintendent in 2011, brought on Handall and Ben Drati as assistant superintendents of elementary and secondary education, respectively, in 2012.

He expanded his cabinet with the hire of human resources head Margaret Christensen, whom he previously worked with at Dos Pueblos High School, and later added the positions of assistant superintendent of English language learner and parent-engagement programs and chief educational technology officer.

Christensen is retiring June 30 and will be replaced by Mitch Torina, who has worked in the district in a number of different roles since 1998, and was appointed assistant superintendent of student services in 2013.

There’s been no announcement on who will take Torina’s current post, but Marlin Sumpter, who did the job before leaving for medical reasons, is back working with the district as a temporary Cleveland Elementary School principal.

Heron said the board did discuss replacements but has made no decision, including whether it will pursue an inside hire or look for an outside candidate.

Besides the district leadership shakeup, there will be three new principals in the coming year at Cleveland, Monroe and Roosevelt elementary schools.

Gabe Sandoval will take over Cleveland Elementary. Sandoval currently works as assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School, and has worked as a teacher at Santa Barbara Community Academy and Adams Elementary, Keyani said.

Brian Naughton, a principal at Santa Maria’s Family Partnership Charter School, will become principal of Monroe Elementary School as Principal Celeste Darga leaves to serve as a teacher on special assignment.

She requested the position to work with principals, “sort of like a teacher of teachers, a teacher of principals,” Heron said.

Naughton has previously worked at Santa Barbara Unified as an assistant principal.

Roosevelt Elementary School's principal, Donna Ronzone, is leaving her 10-year post to become part of the district administration in the new position of director of visual and performing arts, and will be replaced this summer by Christy Mendivil, who previously headed OC Johnson Elementary School in Yuma, Arizona, according to the district.

Cash said he's "ecstatic" about the three new principals, and noted that the list of elementary principals went from having no men to three men for the coming year, the same make-up as the year he was appointed to lead the district.

"We weren't looking for men, it just worked out that way," he said.

He believed this year would be "quiet" in terms of turnover, with two new principals at Roosevelt and Cleveland, and then the requests from Handall and Varga led to more leadership changes, he said.

"It's good that basically the same folks are leaders, just doing different jobs."

Many of the elementary schools have had a lot of recent leadership turnover, some with three principals in as many years.

Cash said it's "ironic" and not associated with him, but comes from the usual organizational changes of people retiring, moving to another job within the district or taking jobs in another district.

Handall left McKinley for the district position in 2012, and was replaced by Washington Elementary teacher Tia Blickley, who then retired and was replaced by Jacqueline Mora in the 2014-15 school year. Next year, Handall will be back.

At Cleveland Elementary School, former teacher and district administrator Cynthia White took over for two years, after Michael Vail retired, and she left in March for medical reasons. Sandoval will start working as principal on July 1.

Harding University Partnership School had a hard time replacing former principal Sally Kingston, and the district hired Nuh Kimbwala, who was put on paid leave and then let go. The district replaced him with assistant principal Vanesha Davis, who resigned in 2014 after a year, and then hired current Principal Veronica Binkley.

Washington Elementary’s former principal, Demian Barnett, left for Peabody Charter School in 2012 and was replaced by Anne Hubbard, who led for two years and then left for a job in Cayucos. Current Principal Sierra Loughridge was hired in 2014.

