Santa Barbara Teachers to Receive Salary Increases Under New Contract

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 25, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has reached agreement for teachers and certificated regular employees to receive retroactive salary increases of 2 percent.

The Board of Education supported new labor contracts with the California School Employees Association and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association.

After a brief discussion on Tuesday night, the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved the proposal of a 2-percent raise for contracts that started in July 2016.

The raise is only retroactive to January 2017.

Separate agreements were signed declaring that there will be no salary negotiations between the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and the district for the 2017-18 school year.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Meg Jette said paychecks distributed at the end of May are set to include the increase.

Jette noted that “sometime in May” the paychecks will have the retroactive from January, February, March and April.

“Retroactives are not easy, we need to check and make sure the calculations are correct because it affects a lot of people,” Jette said. “We don’t want to make mistakes."

From 2016-17 and 2017-18, the district had reduced its budget by $2.5 million over two years.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s January budget included a reduction in the district’s gap funding of 50 percent — this is equivalent to an estimated $1.9 million for the 2017-18 year.

The approximate annual cost of the raises to the district’s $152.6 million general fund is $2 million, according to a staff report. 

The district is also reducing unrestricted funds in services and supplies by 5 percent, which is an estimated $2 million for the 2017-18 year.

Any one-time funds received this year and in 2018-19 will be added to the fund balance.

These funding sources allow the district to make the reductions needed to fund the salary increases, reduce the deficit spending and begin building reserves again, according to a staff report. 

In addition to wages, the board approved an agreement that includes leave changes.

When certificated employees exhausts their sick leave, for that absence based on a doctor note, they will no longer be paid at half pay for that absence but rather would receive differential pay between their salary and what the sub teacher costs, according to the agreement.

Part-time and full-time teachers, school nurses, psychologists, speech and language pathologists and others with specialized credentials are included under the new contract.

The Santa Barbara Teachers Association is a union representing more than 700 members from the elementary and secondary school district.

A tentative agreement was reached in early-April, with association members later reviewing and voting on the settlement.

Association President Karen McBride said the vote was widely in favor of the agreement.

“It is important to our educators and our students and their families, because having a competitive salary schedule helps us attract and retain talented, skilled educators,” McBride said.

The association received a 4-percent salary increase last year, which was in line with what was happening statewide since there was a big infusion of funding to education from the state, McBride said.

McBride added that association members agreed to no salary increases for four or five years during the recession.

“During those years, while their pay did not increase, insurance costs and other living expenses did increase, so folks essentially took a pay cut,” McBride said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

