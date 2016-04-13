Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:22 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Approves Raises for Teachers, Classified Staff

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | April 13, 2016 | 3:43 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: In an earlier version, Noozhawk reported that Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees approved the CSEA and SBTA contracts at Tuesday’s meeting. Those votes happened at previous meetings and Tuesday’s vote was to disclose the decision and approve the nonrepresented management contract raise.]

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has negotiated a 4-percent salary increase for teachers and classified staff, with retroactive raises going into effect this week.

The Board of Education approved new labor contracts with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association.

On Tuesday, the board voted to grant the same increase to non-represented management staff in a 4-1 vote, with board member Ed Heron dissenting because he didn’t like the financial position the district will be in because of the change.

The general fund will foot most of the increase, with district staff acknowledging that $6.7 million in reductions must be made to ensure the district meets its state-recommended reserve level of 3 percent in 2017-18.

Of those reductions, $1.6 million were what Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Meg Jette called “easy cuts” — such as not filling classified positions.

The additional $5.3 million needs to be identified and approved by the board before adopting the 2017-18 budget, she said.

Historically, Jette said, the board approves the same compensation increases for non-represented employees and SBTA.

“We could have a workshop on this and probably still not understand it,” Heron said.

Heron took issue with pulling from reserves that are supposed to serve as a safety net.

He said he hoped district staff were already scrutinizing every expense and recommended that all three labor contracts be done simultaneously.

“As a board, we should have all these things in front of us,” Heron said. “Everything is not necessarily easy.”

He also noted the board was leaving future members and a soon-to-be-chosen new superintendent with some tough choices.

With approval, the current budget will be adjusted for the increase to make sure the beginning fund balance for the 2016-17 adopted budget reflects the cost.

The raises — retroactive July 1, 2015 — will hit paychecks as soon as this Friday, Jette said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 