Santa Barbara School Board Sets Meeting to Consider Limiting Inter-district Student Transfers

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will consider limiting inter-district student transfers since the district may move into basic-aid funding, and the Board of Education will look at the policy at its Oct. 10 meeting.

Inter-district transfers make up 212 students this school year, and cost taxpayers within district boundaries approximately $1.5 million annually, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

​​SBUSD defines an inter-district transfer student as someone “who transfers in from a community outside of the attendance boundary of the district’s K-12 district.” There are boundaries for the elementary and secondary schools, and the maps can be viewed here.

The proposed change is a result of a financial shift to a basic-aid district this fiscal year, Bianchi Klemann said.

Basic-aid districts are funded almost entirely by property taxes, not a state-allocated, per-student amount, according to the district.

The proposed changes would still allow some out-of-district transfers, including students who are children of SBUSD employees and kids of Santa Barbara City College employees.

Additional policy exceptions allow “a student to complete their education at a school they currently attend, a family that is moving into the district within the first 30 days of the school year and those students and/or immediate family member who will suffer an extraordinary hardship as defined in the proposed policy.”

For example, under the proposed policy, if a second grader currently attends a SBUSD elementary school as an inter-district transfer, that student will be eligible to remain in that school until sixth grade, Bianchi Klemann said.

Changes to that transfer policy would not impact in-district transfers, students who attend a different school from their home school, but within the same district.

There are 10 basic-aid districts in Santa Barbara County, including the ​Goleta Unified School District and Montecito Union School District, and more than 1,000 in California.

The Board of Education will consider changes to the out-of-district transfer policy at its scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, at the Santa Barbara Unified School District board room, 720 Santa Barbara St.

