Santa Barbara School Board Sets Meeting to Consider Limiting Inter-district Student Transfers

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will consider limiting inter-district student transfers since the district may move into basic-aid funding, and the Board of Education will look at the policy at its Oct. 10 meeting.
Inter-district transfers make up 212 students this school year, and cost taxpayers within district boundaries approximately $1.5 million annually, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.
SBUSD defines an inter-district transfer student as someone “who transfers in from a community outside of the attendance boundary of the district’s K-12 district.” There are boundaries for the elementary and secondary schools, and the maps can be viewed here.
The proposed change is a result of a financial shift to a basic-aid district this fiscal year, Bianchi Klemann said.
Basic-aid districts are funded almost entirely by property taxes, not a state-allocated, per-student amount, according to the district.
The proposed changes would still allow some out-of-district transfers, including students who are children of SBUSD employees and kids of Santa Barbara City College employees.
Additional policy exceptions allow “a student to complete their education at a school they currently attend, a family that is moving into the district within the first 30 days of the school year and those students and/or immediate family member who will suffer an extraordinary hardship as defined in the proposed policy.”
For example, under the proposed policy, if a second grader currently attends a SBUSD elementary school as an inter-district transfer, that student will be eligible to remain in that school until sixth grade, Bianchi Klemann said.
Changes to that transfer policy would not impact in-district transfers, students who attend a different school from their home school, but within the same district.
There are 10 basic-aid districts in Santa Barbara County, including the Goleta Unified School District and Montecito Union School District, and more than 1,000 in California.
The Board of Education will consider changes to the out-of-district transfer policy at its scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, at the Santa Barbara Unified School District board room, 720 Santa Barbara St.
