Santa Barbara School District Dishes Out Free Summer Meals

Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services will offer free meals to all youth ages 18 years old and younger at multiple sites throughout the county beginning June 11.

Summer vacation is thought of as a time of carefree fun, but for thousands of food-insecure kids in Santa Barbara County. It can also be a time when hunger is the most challenging.

The majority of children who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year often go without meals in the summer.

“Hunger never takes a vacation and neither does our Food Service team,” said Nancy Weiss, food service director.

“Our delicious meals are provided free without any paperwork in the hope that we can help take the worry out of knowing where a child’s next healthy meal will come from,” she said.

To make it easier to find the nearest summer food program meal location, those interested can text “SUMMERFOOD” to 877-877 to find a meal site in their neighborhood. Other activities highlighted each week at various sites include youth musicians, DJs, junior chef, and art.

Started in 1976 as an outgrowth of the National School Lunch Program, the Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach food-insecure individuals who are age 18 or younger in low-income areas.

It also is open to people over age 18 who are mentally or physically handicapped and who participate in public or nonprofit private programs established for the disabled. Adults older than 18 can also enjoy a healthy meal for $4.

— Nancy Weiss for Santa Barbara Unified School District.