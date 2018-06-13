Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:06 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Dishes Out Free Summer Meals

By Nancy Weiss for Santa Barbara Unified School District | June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services will offer free meals to all youth ages 18 years old and younger at multiple sites throughout the county beginning June 11.

Summer vacation is thought of as a time of carefree fun, but for thousands of food-insecure kids in Santa Barbara County. It can also be a time when hunger is the most challenging.

The majority of children who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year often go without meals in the summer.

“Hunger never takes a vacation and neither does our Food Service team,” said Nancy Weiss, food service director.

“Our delicious meals are provided free without any paperwork in the hope that we can help take the worry out of knowing where a child’s next healthy meal will come from,” she said.

To make it easier to find the nearest summer food program meal location, those interested can text “SUMMERFOOD” to 877-877 to find a meal site in their neighborhood. Other activities highlighted each week at various sites include youth musicians, DJs, junior chef, and art.

Started in 1976 as an outgrowth of the National School Lunch Program, the Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach food-insecure individuals who are age 18 or younger in low-income areas.

It also is open to people over age 18 who are mentally or physically handicapped and who participate in public or nonprofit private programs established for the disabled. Adults older than 18 can also enjoy a healthy meal for $4.

— Nancy Weiss for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 