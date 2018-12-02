Santa Barbara School District Cultivates Idea for Farm, Outdoor Classroom

Plans afoot to convert 12-acre district-owned property in Hidden Valley into working organic farm and learning center

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is looking at creating its largest outdoor classroom on an undeveloped 12-acre property in Santa Barbara’s Hidden Valley neighborhood.

The idea is in the conceptual plan phase. The district recently held a town hall meeting with neighbors, and the Board of Trustees has approved KBZ Architects to begin drawing up project plans.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said next steps include researching potential funding sources and presenting a conceptual model to the school board.

The site would be big enough to accommodate about 120 students, he said, and would be used for day field trips.

“The ideas that are emerging for this property, the biggest part will be that it’s going to establish a working organic farm,” Matsuoka said, adding that it also would be a learning center where students can be taught about farm-to-table practices, agriculture and sustainability, as well as environmental literacy.

“We will try to work in some kind of kitchen facility, so kids can pick the food and prepare lunch for themselves,” he added.

The district-owned property is located at the southern end of Palermo Drive west of Veronica Springs Road in the area known as Hidden Valley. The northeast end faces Veronica Springs Church at 949 Veronica Springs Road.

The property is adjacent to a single-family residential neighborhood on the northwest end. Historically, the site has been used for small-scale cultivated agriculture in conjunction with nearby properties, according to a 2006 feasibility analysis.

SBUSD had talked about building faculty housing on the property in the past, but Matsuoka said that’s no longer being considered.

In addition to Santa Barbara’s vibrant culinary arts scene, the concept of organic farming is enormously popular, he added.

“This potential land use is a great expression of the core values of Santa Barbara,” Matsuoka said. “Santa Barbara is about the environmental movement, sustainability, and Santa Barbara has a rich history of agriculture, certainly in the North County.”

Gardens and outdoor classrooms are gaining popularity in education, and the school district has been establishing them at many of its campuses.

La Cumbre Junior High School recently added an 8,000-square-foot outdoor learning environment and school garden that features space for more than 40 people, plants and fresh organic vegetables and fruits for students’ meals. The site received funding from the Audacious Foundation.

In 2015, the school board approved funding for a shade structure and outdoor classroom and project at Santa Barbara High School.

