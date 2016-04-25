Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara District Honoring Teachers, Staff with ‘Night of Stars’

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 25, 2016 | 8:22 p.m.

After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, Hozby Galindo looked to start his teaching career in Fresno, but despite the job offers he received, it just wasn’t for him.

It was only upon returning to Santa Barbara that the math teacher found his calling at La Cumbre Junior High School, where he’s finishing up his 12th year as a Lancer.

“It’s a lot of fun, to be honest with you,” he told Noozhawk.

As part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s third annual Night of Stars celebration, Galindo will be receiving a special-recognition award.

He was one of the recipients of last year’s awards, said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Mitch Torina, and was subsequently chosen to represent the district for this year’s Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

“We looked at him, we looked at all of our teachers, and at a cabinet level, we decided to send Hozby to the county for the Teacher of the Year nomination for the county,” Torina told Noozhawk.

The closed-door celebration is Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

“The (Mathematics) Department has changed over the last 12 years, but at the end of the day, it continues to be a family,” Galindo said. “That’s the feel that we have when we work together.

“The students are amazing, the department is amazing, the administration is very supportive. It’s a great place to be.”

Also receiving special recognition is district Superintendent David Cash, who is retiring July 10.

His recognition, Torina said, honors “what we feel he’s brought to the district in his five-year tenure as superintendent.”

Cash initiated a new restorative justice model for student discipline and initiated a one-to-one student iPad pilot program. He has led efforts to switch to the local control funding formula and update the district’s strategic plan.

“He’s also the one who actually began the idea of us honoring our own,” Torina said. “We’re going to recognize him for that type of work acknowledgement and express our gratitude as a district to him for that.”

Aside from his leadership and list of accomplishments, Cash is known for an ambitious set of goals he has laid out for the district, which encompasses 13 elementary schools, four junior high schools and five high schools.

Cash sought to foster technology-oriented learning environments, culturally-proficient classrooms, and the implementation of new content standards for English, math and science.

More than 40 other teachers and staff will be honored at the Wednesday event. 

Each school in the district, Torina said, nominated a teacher and a member of the staff for exemplary work, whether it’s instruction, maintaining the facilities, or feeding the students.

With more than a decade of teaching under his belt, Galindo knows the feeling of having years of effort fly under the radar.

“To all the young teachers, my heart goes out to them,” he said.

“Because I know when I was a brand-new teacher, I wondered why nobody recognized my hard work, because I thought I was giving 120 percent and I was working harder than a lot of other people. But my heart goes out to all the new teachers that I know work really hard and are looking to get this type of recognition.

“At the end of the day, it’s not necessarily about us. It’s about the students.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 