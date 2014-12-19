Santa Barbara School District Refinances Portion of Measure V2000 General Obligation Bond

Just as a homeowner would take advantage of low interest rates by refinancing their home, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has made a decision that accomplishes much the same outcome as it relates to a general obligation bond.

In early December, the school district refinanced a portion of its Measure V2000 general obligation bond.

The outcome of this sale reduced the gross debt service to taxpayers by approximately $2.39 million.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District continues to do its due diligence in serving the community’s taxpayers.

— Barbara Keyani is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.